Paris Hilton & Kim Kardashian Had A Mini Reunion At Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve Party

At a party hosted by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton posed together for a Christmas Eve picture. It's the first time we've seen them together in a while — and one of the only recent times we've seen Kim out at all, actually — but the two go way back.
Before Kim Kardashian was the reality star and sensation we know her as, she was Paris Hilton's personal assistant.
In 2015, Hilton told Yahoo Style we could thank her for Kardashian's success. "It’s nice to inspire people," she said. "We’ve known each other since we were little girls, we’ve always been friends."
She even went so far as to "like" a meme based on Kanye West's "Famous" suggesting that she made the rapper's wife famous.
But their relationship is more than professional — the two have partied together as hard as they've worked. In 2014, Kardashian posted an Instagram photo of them with the caption, "Reminiscing about the first time we went to Ibiza in 2006!"
Kardashian's still on the DL as she recovers from her robbery, but it's nice to see she's spending the holidays catching up with old friends.
Lovely evening celebrating the holidays with @KimKardashian. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨ pic.twitter.com/wSg7FAOOtU— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 28, 2016
