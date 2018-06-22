Kim Kardashian's Kids Have No Idea She's Famous

For the past decade, Kim Kardashian West has remained one of the most famous women in the entire world. From her humble days as Paris Hilton's BFF/closet organizer to her status as a bona fide business mogul, the reality star has long known what it's like to have people screaming her name anywhere she goes. However, not everyone thinks that Kardashian West is the world's biggest celebrity: Her own children have no idea that she's even famous.
The reason her kids are unaware? They just think of her as "mom."
"It's pretty intense, but at home I'm not known," Kardashian West said in an interview with ITV's This Morning when asked about whether or not she feels famous. "My kids have no clue what's going on. So I don't really feel it — I spend most of my time at home."
To be fair, her children are probably too young to firmly grasp the concept of celebrity at all. Her eldest, North West, just threw a unicorn-themed birthday party. That likely means they are years away from fully understanding the scope of their mother's social reach.
It does, however, bring up some interesting questions. Do the West kids assume that everyone is followed by men with huge cameras? Do they think the paparazzi just document life a la a self-aware Truman Show? Do they even know about the existence of commercial airlines, or do they assume that everyone flies private? What a crazy Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode it will be when the kids finally realize that not everyone has their own reality TV show.
Kardashian West herself, who once knew an anonymous life, did admit that fame can sometimes be surreal:
"Me and my family, we do talk about it," she told This Morning. "How crazy our life has been over the past decade. We're so grateful, and we're so appreciative, and we're still exactly the same."
Save for millions of Instagram followers, of course.
