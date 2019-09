Kardashian and Hilton fell out of their friendship around 2008 as the hotel heiress and the soon-to-be reality star seemed to trade places in the spotlight. Then disparaging remarks surfaced — Hilton said Kardashian’s butt looked like “ cottage cheese in a big trash bag ,” and even walked out of an interview when asked about her former friend. In 2014, things seemed to have turned around when they were spotted partying together at Riccardo Tisci’s birthday in Ibiza (they even took a picture for the ‘gram ). Now, their families even spend the holidays together at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash