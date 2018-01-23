On Tuesday, Sergeenko also posted an apology on Instagram: “I woke up this morning with my phone full of insulting messages ‘you deserve the worst in your life,” die white trash”…and so on. I was born on a small town in East Kazakhstan, my daughter is half Armenian, I have never divided people white or black. Kanye West is one of my favorite musicians, and NP is one of my most favorite songs. And yes, we call each other the N word sometimes when we want to believe that we are just as cool as these guys who sing it. I am deeply sorry to everyone whom I might have offended. Mira is a dear friend and even the fact that she so naively posted my private card to her on her social means that we meant nothing wrong and didn't realize the consequences. I have certainly learned my lesson and I am grateful for it. There is enough anger in the world out there, please, can we stop it here?"