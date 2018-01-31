If Kanye West loved maybe one person as much as he loves Kanye West, we’d put our money on it being his wife, Kim Kardashian-West. His devotion to her seems to know no bounds, from sending her emails about which sunglasses will make her look the coolest, to creating a heartwarming video montage for her 36th birthday. Now, West has completely outdone himself (even more so than he did with Kardashian's Christmas present): For Yeezy Season 6's campaign, the 40-year-old rapper cast a series of models, influencers, and more, and dressed them to look just like Kardashian did in the paparazzi shots that served as the collection's unconventional unveiling (in place of showing during New York Fashion Week) back in November.
The images star influencers-cum-models Yovanna Ventura, Abigail Ratchford, Sarah Snyder, Chinqpink, and Amina Blue, whose modelled for West before, fashion designer Sami Miro, as well as The Clermont Twins, Shannon and Shannade, of Bad Girls Club fame. Adult film star Lela Star is also featured, as is makeup artist Madeleine Rose and Kristen Noel Crawley, a beauty writer-turned-entrepreneur. But the real kicker is that West enlisted Paris Hilton, his wife’s former boss (Kardashian used to clean her closet), to dressed as Kardashian, squashing any rumours of a lingering feud.
Kardashian and Hilton fell out of their friendship around 2008 as the hotel heiress and the soon-to-be reality star seemed to trade places in the spotlight. Then disparaging remarks surfaced — Hilton said Kardashian’s butt looked like “cottage cheese in a big trash bag,” and even walked out of an interview when asked about her former friend. In 2014, things seemed to have turned around when they were spotted partying together at Riccardo Tisci’s birthday in Ibiza (they even took a picture for the ‘gram). Now, their families even spend the holidays together at Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash.
The fact that Hilton and Kardashian, who are now 36 and 37, respectively, are now on good enough terms that Paris is willing to dress up as Kim? As West so eloquently rapped in “N***as in Paris” (which is seeing new life again, too, these days), all we have to say is: “that shit cray.”
