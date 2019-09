If Kanye West loved maybe one person as much as he loves Kanye West, we’d put our money on it being his wife, Kim Kardashian-West. His devotion to her seems to know no bounds, from sending her emails about which sunglasses will make her look the coolest, to creating a heartwarming video montage for her 36th birthday . Now, West has completely outdone himself ( even more so than he did with Kardashian's Christmas present ): For Yeezy Season 6's campaign, the 40-year-old rapper cast a series of models, influencers, and more, and dressed them to look just like Kardashian did in the paparazzi shots that served as the collection's unconventional unveiling (in place of showing during New York Fashion Week ) back in November.