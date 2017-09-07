Kanye West really is laying low. He's yet to respond to rumors that Taylor Swift was trying to bait him and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, with her latest music video, “Look What You Made Me Do,” and now, he’s reportedly skipping New York Fashion Week.
According to Business of Fashion, after five seasons, the Yeezus rapper is “sitting this one out.” Redken, the beauty brand that was meant to work the show, said the presentation that was to take on Wednesday, September 13, was cancelled. West seems to enjoy holding the fashion industry captive with an intense game of chicken; if he isn’t waiting until the last minute to confirm whether he's actually showing, it’s his controversial castings or scheduling changes.
In February, West showed Yeezy Season 5 after weeks of speculation: The official invites weren't sent out to editors until the night before — and some attendees were understandably confused by their unorthodox presentation: a T-shirt with the phrase "Lost Hills" printed on it, delivered in a vacuum-sealed plastic bag along with a Season 4 lookbook. By West’s standards, the show was pretty tame. He didn’t even take a bow.
