How Zac Efron's Girlfriend Became L.A.'s Vintage Queen

If discovering the ultimate in vintage apparel and accessories were a superpower, Sami Miro would be Wonder Woman. The L.A.-based stylist, model, and curator (oh, and significant other of little-known actor Zac Efron), happens to be an expert on all things thrifted: She's amassed a collection of enviable ready-to-wear, shoes, jewelry, and so much more that has us rethinking why we've ever even bought anything new. Her eye is truly one-of-a-kind (like many of the pieces in her closet) — so much, in fact, that we needed to know just how one becomes that good at treasure-hunting (because, let's be real, anyone who's stepped foot in a vintage shop knows it requires lots of digging).
This isn't something that happens overnight. Rather, it's a talent that takes years to cultivate. Miro has been collecting since she was 14 (she says she first discovered the world of secondhand everything as a means to gain confidence) and has since "been on the hunt for finding unique pieces." The result isn't just a ridiculously amazing set of material possessions, but a knowledge of how to find, style, and feel incredible in said goods. Her style may be totally individual, but her words of thrifting wisdom are something anyone (from newbies to vintage vets) will find refreshing, useful, and sartorially empowering. Click through to get the inside scoop.
Special thanks to Diamond Supply Co.
