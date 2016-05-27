Skip navigation!
Thrift Shopping Tips
Shopping
Experts Weigh In On Shopping For Vintage Online
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
How To Tell If Your Vintage Designer Bag Is Actually A Fake
When you score an incredible vintage designer bag, you've got full bragging rights. After all, the other chumps out there paid full retail, and you got it
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
5 Things You Can Always Buy Thrift — & 10 Ways To Wear 'Em!
As a fashion journalist, I'm always asking people to define their personal style. But when the question comes back at me, I find it's a hard one to
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
9 Online Shops To Score Vintage — From Retro T-Shirts to Chanel
There’s something magical about shopping in your favorite vintage store — inspecting the racks hopefully for fresh, fabulous pieces from eras past,
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Living
7 Ways To Shop Vintage Furniture Like A Pro
A renewed interest in all things midcentury modern has sparked a vintage renaissance for thrifty folk. But, how do you know what treasures to shell out
by
Abbye Churchill
Styling Tips
Confession: I’m A Vintage Virgin
I want the world to know that I just had my first time. You probably wouldn’t guess it, knowing how much experience I have. But, the truth is, I’ve
by
Laura Ruof
Styling Tips
Vintage Tips From R29's Most Eclectic
Don't get us wrong: We love fast fashion. But, those easy-to-wear, easy-to-buy finds from our favorite stores inevitably end up on everyone. And, we'd
by
Jinnie Lee
Link Love
Shop Vintage Like A Pro: The Cheat Sheet
It's a rare thing for us to leave the house in an ensemble that doesn't include at least one piece of vintage. Mixing in a fresh but found item is one
by
Kayla Moser
Vintage
Vintage Shopping Secrets Straight From The Experts
The secret’s out: The DMV has one of the most happening vintage scenes around. Washingtonians' insatiable appetite for sharp duds and gorgeous homes
by
Alison Peters
San Francisco
Secrets To Shopping Vintage, Revealed!
There isn't a hipster in town who doesn't love vintage, but I can out-thrift them all. Shopping vintage is my way to be creative with my style while
by
Erin Hagstrom
Shopping
How To Thrift Like A Pro: 5 Genius Shopping Secrets
Racks upon stacks upon piles of unsized, unlabeled, unsorted clothing and accessories: For some of us, this visual evokes feelings of excitement, bliss,
by
Amanda Keiser
Fashion
10 London Vintage Stores That NEED To Be On Your Radar
There's no denying London’s status as a utopia for vintage nerds, but let's be honest: For every store crammed with gems, there are countless places
by
Libby Banks
New York
This New E-Commerce Lets You Shop Vintage (In PJs), Plus 30% Off!
One of the roughest parts about thrift or vintage shopping is that it often takes heaps of endurance, sifting through racks and racks of "what is that?"
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Chicago
How To Shop Vintage–Secrets From The Pros!
UPDATE: Feeling like a bit of shopping today? Browse these helpful tips from the best vintage pros in Chicago. This story was originally published on June
by
Julie Ghatan
New York
5 Things To Know This AM — May 18 2012
It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's just a "Cloud City" on the roof of the Met and we're so amped to pay it a visit. Meanwhile, peep the pics of the
by
Gina Marinelli
Chicago
Mix Old And New At This Vintage Shopping Event In Wicker Park
If you've ever felt overwhelmed walking into a vintage market or thrift shop, this is the event for you. From April 27 to 29, local stylist Mel Muoio is
by
Shani Silver
Events
One Night Stand: A 4 Hour Vintage Shopping/Drinking Soiree
As if we didn't give you enough local vintage lookouts lately, we found out that Lester's, the funky Wynwood coffee, wine, and beer day lounge, is
by
Meghan Rooney
Chicago
Shop Vintage Clothing, Accessories, And (Eee!) Furniture This Fri...
If your fervor for finding vintage never dies, we've found an epic event for you. This Friday and Saturday, don't miss The Loft, a vintage showroom
by
Shani Silver
Entertainment
Gold Motel Loves Vintage Shopping, Sparkles, & Chicago's Dance Mo...
Photo: Stunt Company/Matt Wignall Not everyone is consumed by caroling and spiced wine drinking and wrapping presents in tin foil. Some of us just
by
Shani Silver
Washington DC
Sweet Shopping! Score Some Dreamy Vintage In Anacostia This Weekend
Fans of vintage frocks will want to flock to the Anacostia Art Gallery & Boutique this weekend, when online shop Thelma's Vanity hosts its first-ever
by
Brittany Martin
Los Angeles
A Cool New Way To Shop Vintage In L.A.
Los Angeles is a true haven for vintage-lovers and thrifters alike, but if you're looking to score some sweet vintage Hermès or last season's gently
by
Kate Mulling
Chicago
5 Vintage Shopping Tips You Need To Know Now
The sweet satisfaction of scoring the perfect vintage find is completely unmatched. But it comes crashing down once you're spotted on the street
by
Shani Silver
Los Angeles
Pop-Up Party: Shop Vintage In Venice This Weekend
If you’re in the mood to party and shop for some cool vintage, then you might want stop by Pop-Up Shop Vintage Party at Euphoria Salon in Venice this
by
Yolanda Evans
New York
Santos Party House Throws A Vintage Shopping Event
We normally associate Santos Party House with nights that don't end 'til sunrise, but Olivia Marino, a knitwear designer at Marc Jacobs, is changing up
by
Kristian Laliberte
