When Cori Bush Didn’t Have Clothes For Congress, The Squad Stepped In To Help

The reality of being a regular person going to Congress is that it’s really expensive to get the business clothes I need for the Hill. So I’m going thrift shopping tomorrow.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 11, 2020
Should I do a fashion show? ⬇️
Most members of Congress aren’t working class. So when a regular person like me runs, it’s hard to handle everything from how much it costs to run, down to the clothes I’ll need to wear at work.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 12, 2020
But we make it work.
Here's a sneak peak of a few of my thrift fits:
This is also about the pink tax. The clothes I wear in the Capitol could make headlines, but a man does not have to worry about that. We’ve got to spend more on our wardrobes, and then caring for them costs more on top of that.— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 12, 2020
