7 Excellent Last-Minute Gift Ideas From eBay, Because We’re Last-Minute Shoppers, Too

Believe it or not, even those who shop professionally (cough cough) can find themselves in December with nary a present in hand. That's why, in the penultimate refresh of our season-long collaboration with eBay, we're semi-selfishly serving our own needs with "Crunch Time," a specially curated shop in which we've selected some ultra-special, last-minute gift ideas that look anything but.
"I might be super-organized about a lot of things, but I'm embarrassed to say I almost always wait until the last minute to buy holiday gifts," says Christene Barberich, R29 global editor-in-chief (and surprise procrastinator). "Here's the thing, though: If you're decisive about what you need and for whom, you can find nearly everything on your list with time to spare. Luckily, my eBay Watch List offers the perfect place to collect ideas and must-haves for everyone I love, whether that's keepsake jewelry, uncommon artworks, or something simple like vintage embroidered tea towels." Shop the rest at our R29 x eBay storefront — there's not a moment to waste.