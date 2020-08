Lysol is the first thing that Kitaen Jones, the founder of Memphis vintage shop Vintage & Soul , uses when thrifting. “I make sure to keep anything that hasn't been sprayed down with Lysol in a bag away from the rest of my personal things,” she says. “I then wash each piece according to the label's instructions with a laundry sanitizer that kills 99.9% of bacteria accompanied by regular detergent. Depending on the piece, I will then toss it in the dryer or allow it to hang dry.” Even prior to this year, this was Jones’ tried-and-true method. “Because I was pretty cautious before the pandemic, my routine hasn't changed too much, but I now wear gloves when I am sourcing pieces and also when I am preparing orders for customers.” Jones adds that, for the safety of her customers and herself, she’s always been adamant about not buying anything that seems suspect (i.e. has a pungent odor, a stubborn stain, or that came from an environment that seemed unsanitary): “I just won’t bother with it.”