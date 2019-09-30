The Pennsylvania-based seller, who has long been verifying designer goods in-house, is one of the top performers that eBay tested and approved to do their own authentication — a process that Linda calls “critical” in gaining the trust of customers. Of the benefits to her business, she says, “I think that eBay curating sellers that are part of the authentication program is a wonderful thing — it grouped together sellers who are doing it right and ensuring that they’re creating the best buying experience they possibly can.” Her shop has also benefitted from referrals to new authenticators and the sophisticated boxes that eBay provides for verified items. “When you open up the package it looks like a gift — I think that’s a beautiful part of the program.” And while she didn’t provide exact numbers, she concurs that there was a “noticeable lift” in conversion after eBay launched the program.