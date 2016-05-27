Think You're Bad At Thrifting? Watch These Videos For The Cure

Let's unpack this, shall we? What does it mean when you think you're "bad" at thrifting? You can't ever seem to find the good stuff you admire on other people; you're always luke-warm about the things you do end up buying, and most of the time, you have no idea where to start. You haven't been visited by the muse of thrifting; the inspiration that strikes while you shop at other stores just doesn't seem to happen when you go thrifting. So...you just don't.
But, as your thrifting-gifted friends will tell you, big mistake, buddy. Being "good" at thrifting means approaching your trip with a different strategy. You need to know where to go first, what sections to skip, and how to use your imagination to suss out the pieces that'll look amazing with your wardrobe, and what kinds of things will never work. You also know when it's time to walk out the door; some thrift stores contain no diamonds — it's all rough.
Advertisement
To help you make that shift, we've tapped thrifting maestro Kailee Mckenzie who walks through some tiny, easy-to-follow tips to help you end every thrifting excursion with some buys that you're actually excited about.
Advertisement