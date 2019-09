“I have a list of probably 100 saved searches [on eBay],” says Christene, “both designers, like 'Phoebe Philo Celine,' and keywords that I look for, like ‘French peasant blouse’ or ‘silk dress made in Italy.’” Plug whatever your heart desires into that search bar and see what comes up — half the fun is scrolling, anyway. “If I’m in the mood to look at a lot, I’ll do a broad search — like, 'vintage deadstock,'” says Christene, “and I’ll get thousands of entries.” eBay fashion director Renee Paradise treats the search like the “save” feature on Instagram: “I use it as a place to note the things that are interesting to me when I see them.” Get creative and play around with your queries by searching not only by designer, but by decade, material, color, or print, to find the most interesting things.