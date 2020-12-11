Zerina Akers’ Thrilling Edit Spotlights Black-Owned Vintage Stores — & Includes Rare Patrick Kelly Pieces

Akers and Kim-Parker, who both have long shopped secondhand, felt it was important to show just how easy and rewarding thrifting a modern, relevant wardrobe can be compared to buying new. “Buying thrift store jackets and changing the sleeves or painting on them — that's how I discovered my love for fashion,” Akers says. Kim-Parker adds, “You get to own something that — even though there are others in the world — is so hard to find that you want to keep it and cherish it and treat it well. And, because others cherished it, too, allowing it to last all this time, it was able to make it to you.”