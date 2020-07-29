Chloe x Halle’s Fendi Campaign Was Shot In Their Backyard

For the first time ever in Fendi’s history, the Italian fashion house gave up creative control on its campaign, handing over the reins to Chloe x Halle to assemble their own creative team and come up with the concept. The duo didn’t disappoint. In the video, the sisters can be seen around their backyard, going from the tennis courts, which have become the duo’s go-to location for shoots and performances in quarantine, to the pool, all while carrying the different iterations of the Fendi Peekaboo bag. And before you ask, yes, the Peekaboo bags went swimming, too.