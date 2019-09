The sister duo, Chloe X Halle dropped their album The Kids Are Alright today. The project, which the pair mainly wrote and produced themselves, is an ode to the power that the siblings have found in their own uniqueness and individuality. The project’s title track is a soft fight song, demanding young people be themselves authentically. The Kids Are Alright comes with features from GoldLink and Kari Faux and crosses genres in a way that only teenaged artists not puppeteered by big labels, or Beyoncé, can. Chloe X Halle have the strong benefit of both as they are signed to Bey’s Parkwood Entertainment label. Since inking a deal under the tutelage of the most powerful woman in music, Chloe X Halle have been able to put way more than musical chops on display. If their mentor is any example of their potential, they are on a sure path to the very top.