Chloe X Halle Tell R29 Why They Won't Ever Dumb Themselves Down

"Refinery29 is so empowering to young women...so we were like yaaass, it’s so wonderful, it’s a no brainer, to be here," Chloe told us before the show began. "The lyric [in our song] is just saying that, 'I am not going to lower my standards, I’m not going to hide my strength and my brains and my beauty, just to fit someone else’s standards, I’m going to shine my light as bright as I possibly can.' Because honestly, that’s what makes the world go round, that’s what changes the world for the better...women who will step out and be different and be who they are and don’t compromise that for anyone."