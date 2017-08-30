Chloe X Halle Join Black-ish Spin Off & We Can't Hide Our Excitement

Back in January, we found out that sitcom god Kenya Barris would soon be blessing us with a brand new spinoff of his ABC show Black-ish. The series, which has officially been given the title Grown-ish, will focus on the oldest Johnson kid Zoey's life as a college student. Because Barris is known for inserting smart social and political commentary into his shows and because Yara Shahidi, who portrays Zoey on both series, is such a talented actress and intelligent young feminist, we immediately began patiently counting down the days to Grown-ish's 2018 premiere. Today, though, we caught wind of another piece of news about the upcoming show that made it so much harder for us to wait. According to the Fader, Chloe x Halle have recently been added to the Grown-ish cast.
In case you're unfamiliar — and you should really get to know them because they're so smart and cool — Chloe x Halle are sisters and YouTube sensations. The R&B duo signed by Beyoncé to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, back in 2013 when they were just 15 and 13, respectively. The sisters made a cameo in Lemonade and earlier this year, they modeled Beyoncé's second Ivy Park collection, coincidently alongside Yara Shahidi. Now, Chloe x Halle will join Shahidi in another project, as they make their television acting debut on Freeform's Grown-ish.
Though they're just sister IRL, the Fader reports that Chloe x Halle will have a recurring role as twins who also attend Zoey's fictional Southern California university and are on the track team. Chloe x Halle have become the sixth and seventh recurring Grown-ish cast members that we know of so far, joining Shahidi, Deon Cole, Chris Parnell, Emily Arlook, and Trevor Jackson. We can hardly contain our excitement over this show that focuses on a young black woman's life as a student and has two Beyoncé protégées in its cast. Thank goodness Grown-ish starts production next week.
