Chloe X Halle Join Black-ish Spin Off & We Can't Hide Our Excitement

Though they're just sister IRL, the Fader reports that Chloe x Halle will have a recurring role as twins who also attend Zoey's fictional Southern California university and are on the track team. Chloe x Halle have become the sixth and seventh recurring Grown-ish cast members that we know of so far, joining Shahidi, Deon Cole, Chris Parnell, Emily Arlook, and Trevor Jackson. We can hardly contain our excitement over this show that focuses on a young black woman's life as a student and has two Beyoncé protégées in its cast. Thank goodness Grown-ish starts production next week.