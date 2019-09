Chloe X Halle Join Black-ish Spin Off & We Can't Hide Our Excitement

Back in January, we found out that sitcom god Kenya Barris would soon be blessing us with a brand new spinoff of his ABC show Black-ish . The series, which has officially been given the title Grown-ish , will focus on the oldest Johnson kid Zoey's life as a college student. Because Barris is known for inserting smart social and political commentary into his shows and because Yara Shahidi, who portrays Zoey on both series, is such a talented actress and intelligent young feminist , we immediately began patiently counting down the days to Grown-ish's 2018 premiere . Today, though, we caught wind of another piece of news about the upcoming show that made it so much harder for us to wait. According to the Fader , Chloe x Halle have recently been added to the Grown-ish cast.