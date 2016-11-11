"Opposition is in our nature and serves as the cornerstone and motivation to some [of] the greatest movements in our history,” she writes. “But I believe that in order for opposition to be constructive to our society, it must be birthed from a place of love and a desire for justice."



She continued, "But now that President-elect Trump is a reality. And now that millions of Americans feel as though their vocalized hate and aggression are justified, what do we do? [...] We must ensure that the baton of progress that President Obama ran forth is not dropped. We cannot lose our focus or momentum because of this car, tumultuous change of course. It starts by each and every one of us becoming our personalized version and manifestation of the Hope and Change."



She ends the letter by uniting herself with Gen Z and declaring her commitment to bettering our nation. "We are not and will not become passive members of our society. I refuse to watch the undoing of centuries of progress. We are Generation Z."



This is just what we all needed to hear.



Unsurprisingly, Twitter is captivated and encouraged by the note, as well as her Teen Vogue cover.