My Generation's Future Depends On Your Vote — Here's Why #ImWithHer

Hillary Clinton’s work and résumé speak for themselves. But what is even more profound is that despite the constant adversity and backlash she has faced, she remains focused, confident, determined, and respectful. When it would have been so easy to stoop down to the heinous verbal attacks of Donald Trump, Hillary has gone high. She has proven that even in the most pressing situations, we can count on her to not be reactionary, but rather thoughtful, in making decisions that reflect the desires of the people that make up this country.



I am fortunate that at such a young age, I am actively witnessing history being made. We cannot come this close to electing the first female president in our history and not make it to the finish line.

Of course, there is so much more to tackle and the journey is continuing, but I am confident that with Hillary Clinton, my generation has an ally. The race is not over. Our feet must keep running. Hillary is blazing a trail for women to be treated equitably, so we young women and girls can continue deepening our understanding that we are worthy and that one day we, too, can be the president.

