Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Girl Gang Features A Familiar Face

Beyoncé slid into our inboxes this morning and was like, Bitch, I'm back by popular demand (no, we're not talking about her break-the-internet pregnancy announcement). And by golly did she bring a fresh (maybe even the freshest) Ivy Park squad with her. After a successful debut, Madame Bey is launching her co-founded activewear label's second campaign with a whole new band of fearless women to take girl power and body positivity to the next-level. Last season's edition saw Beyoncé fronting the lookbook solo, which makes sense given the fact that one of her best-selling albums was literally called Beyoncé. But with the help of a few famous friends, this season's offering is even stronger than the first — literally. The season's line-up includes the queen herself, Black-ish star Yara Shahidi, Beyoncé proteges Chloe X Halle, model Sophie Koella, and singers Selah Marley and Sza. Photographer Zoë Ghertner shot each star in a park that held meaning for them, and were asked to perform their favorite sports activities. But what makes it even realer is the fact that each of the girls have experience in their respective athletics. For example, Shahidi has a black belt in karate and Marley was a former gymnast who now spends her time on the basketball court. "Being physically fit not only helps you achieve a healthy lifestyle, but for me, it connects spirit and body. It makes me more present, when I feel like I am connected to who I am, and I'm connected to the body that I am in. It makes me more present, more confident, more able to do whatever I want to do," Shahidi said in one of the project's official interviews.
From what we can see so far, the offering includes another set of leggings, sports bras, tanks, accessories, and outerwear, but with an athluxury aesthetic. Think: Alexander Wang for H&M meets the Public School guys for DKNY. Of its official press release, "an emphasis on proportions sees the development of new exaggerated silhouettes that are designed to be layered together" and "oversized jackets and sweats create an almost unisex streetwear aesthetic, while contrasting bodycon pieces feature delicate, lingerie-inspired details." The range will be offered in XXS to XL sizing, with prices remaining in line with their partnering retailers' markets. Key colors include shades of khaki, cream, and charcoal, along with blush blues and pinks. And they've decided to keep the floral prints we all loved oh-so-much last season. Sidenote: Maybe, just maybe, we'll be able to tell whether or not Ed Sheeran will, in fact, sport a jacket from the line, once and for all.
Ivy Park first came onto the scene last year, and along with it, a message of strength and power to female athletes and women of all body types everywhere. Shortly after its launch, British tabloid The Sun accused the brand of using "poverty-stricken seamstresses" of the MAS Holdings factory in Sri Lanka to produce the brand in subpar conditions. The brand dispelled those rumors unequivocally. As noted in the campaign's video component, the line will be available at several stores in addition to Topshop, including Nordstrom. And from the bottom of our hearts (and our wallets), a sincere thank you to the gift that keeps on giving, Beyoncé.
