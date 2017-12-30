Chloe X Halle shared a music video for their song "Grown" which will serve as the theme song for the Freeform comedy Grown-ish in which they have recurring roles.
The bright and uplifting song couldn't fit more perfectly with the premise of the show. "Watch out world I'm grown now," it begins. The music video is whimsical in its use of Snapchat filters to capture Chloe X Halle as they laugh, run, and charm viewers with their vivacity. It's hard to watch this video and not immediately want to smile. These girls are killing it.
On top of writing the theme song, the sisters will make their acting debut as they have recurring roles in the Black-ish spinoff show starring Yara Shahidi. The three have coincidentally already worked together when they all modeled for Beyoncé's second Ivy Park collection. It was first announced that the creators of the hit comedy were developing an adjacent series following the Johnsons' oldest daughter, Zoey back in January. Since then, we have been eagerly awaiting the January 2018 premiere date. Chloe X Halle will play twins who attend the same fictional Southern California university as Zoey.
The sister R&B duo known for their stunning vocal harmonies became YouTube sensations before signing with Beyoncé's management company, Parkwood Entertainment in 2013. Chloe x Halle, who were just 15 and 13 at the time they were signed, have gone on to show that not only are they talented songwriters and performers, but also perceptive voices on the subjects of societal beauty standards and style and women feeling empowered. "Two is better than one, one thousand is better than one. When one wins, we all win," says Chloe in an interview with Refinery29 in October 2016. "Girls could rule the world."
Grown-ish has a two-episode season premiere on Freeform on January 3, 2018, at 8 p.m. EST.
