Earlier today, Kim Kardashian announced that her surrogate had given birth to a healthy baby boy. As if this week in baby births wasn't exciting enough! Welcome to the world, young Kardashian-West baby, scion to a pop culture empire, and brother to North, Saint, and Chicago West.
While Kardashian has yet to announce the baby's name officially, she may have dropped a major clue on an appearance with Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kardashian revealed that she's looking into Armenian boy's names. She liked the idea of perpetuating a family name. "I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother, Rob,” Kardashian said. "My brother approved it."
The name would connect the baby back to two generations of Kardashian men: Rob Kardashian was named after the Kardashian siblings' late father, Robert.
But Kardashian expressed hesitation about whether the name Rob "fit" with the Kardashian-West naming aesthetic so far. "But then it’s kind of like North, Saint, Chicago, Rob – it doesn’t really go,” Kardashian said.
At her CBD-themed baby shower, we may have gotten a glimpse of a name that satisfies all her requirements. On her Snapchat, Kardashian posted a photo of a wall with name suggestions, focusing especially on "Robert Harut," which was written in a much larger script than the others. "Harut" is an Armenian name that means "he has risen."
There may be a mystical reason Kardashian has chosen an homage to her roots. Earlier this year, Kardashian visited a palm reader in Bali, Indonesia who said her fourth baby would be a reincarnation of her father, Robert, who passed away of esophageal cancer in 2003.
After having her future revealed to her by a psychic, Kardashian called her mother, Kris Jenner, to propose the idea of naming the kid Rob. "Yes! Yes, please!" Jenner said.
Rob West seems likely.
