Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Their Fourth Child

It's a boy! But we knew that already.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, via surrogate — just in time for Mother's Day!
According to the new mom, the baby looks just like daughter Chicago, who was born in January 2018. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she tweeted.
News that the couple's surrogate was in labor leaked on Thursday night, and no one was more surprised than matriarch Kris Jenner, who found out during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.
Kourtney broke the news to her mom when she appeared onstage with her and Kim's kids, and explained that her sister was supposed to be there but had to rush to the hospital instead.
In April, Kim celebrated her child's impending arrival with a zen CBD-themed baby shower. And since she's studying to be a lawyer, perhaps she'll be serenading the kids with tort law come bedtime. Talk about zen.
Now all we need is a name!
