Kris Jenner, living icon, made her music video debut earlier this year when Ariana Grande dropped her epic rom-com inspired music video for "Thank U, Next." The song, and its accompanying video, broke records across multiple platforms, proving that breakup songs don't always have to be salty, they can also be sweet.
And if you were wondering how Jenner got involved in the video, and just how close she actually is with the 26-year-old singer, Keeping Up with the Kardashians has the answer. In this week's episode, Grande makes her KUWTK debut when she crashes Jenner's trailer before their film together — and Refinery29 has an exclusive look at Grande's big KUWTK debut.
In matching pink looks (this is all very Camp, in case you were wondering), Jenner and Grande psych each other up for their big Mean Girls re-enactment. "We are so excited to have you," Grande tells Jenner. "It is going to be so funny!"
After Jenner breaks it down and shows Grande a few of her original mom dances moves, Grande also encourages her to just wing it. "Feel free to make it your own," she tells Jenner. "If you want to just freestyle it — whatever you want to do."
In addition to a behind-the-scenes look at the two getting into character, this is also a big moment for Grande who is clearly a fan of the show. She tells Jenner and her crew, "Guys I am so excited to make my Keeping Up with the Kardashians debut!" As are we.
Grande joins Jennifer Lawrence as two of this season's biggest cameos, and I hope we get a lot more. I'm ready to keep up with all of Hollywood at this point.
Check out the exclusive clip, below.
