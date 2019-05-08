Khloé Kardashian and Jordyn Woods are currently not on speaking terms following the interactions between Tristan Thompson and Woods back in February. But, in Kardashian land, AKA the upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the two are still as close as sisters.
In a clip from Sunday's upcoming episode, "Fire Escape" — referring to the recent California wildfires that plagued the West Coast — Kylie Jenner hosts an intimate gathering at her home to celebrate her makeup collaboration with Woods, her longtime best friend. During the lunch, Khloé stands up to toast the two young entrepreneurs.
"I am so proud of Kylie and Jordyn," she says. "Jordyn, for you to be turning 21 — I have known you for forever, and I am so proud of you and the woman you have grown into and are growing into. To see you guys stick together and be best friends through thick and thin is such a blessing."
Ouch. This one stings a little, right? It is really such a sweet speech, and everyone is so happy and contoured — and so not prepared for the impending shit storm headed their way in just five short months (in Kardashian time — remember, this has all already happened IRL). Woods and Jenner both shared respective rose gold photos from the event, which appears to have doubled as a pre-birthday celebration for Woods.
After Khloé's speech, Kris also joins in, adding: "Cheers to Jordyn and Kylie!"
*Cringe.*
