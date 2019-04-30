Did Kylie Jenner Confirm She's Having Another Baby?

Is Kylie Jenner having another baby soon? That's certainly what Kylie Jenner's birthday message to boyfriend Travis Scott is hinting at.
Ever since Jenner shared her daughter with the world following a very hush-hush pregnancy, rumors have swirled that Jenner and Scott were planning on expanding their family. After all, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is full of babies (aka future media moguls) — why would Jenner stop at just one?
If Jenner has her way, she won't. On Tuesday, Jenner took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her partner's 28th birthday.
"watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," wrote the lipkit queen. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday. let’s fuck around and have another baby."
The accompanying slideshow included photos of Jenner, Scott, and baby Stormi.
This isn't the first time that Jenner fueled fan speculation that she was planning a second child with Scott. Ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl — where Scott performed alongside Maroon 5 — Jenner posted a pic of her and the rapper with the caption "baby #2?"
If the Jenner-Scott family is expanding, Instagram may be the first to tell us about it.
