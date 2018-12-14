Story from Pop Culture

The 15 Best Kardashian Kid Moments Of 2018

Martha Sorren
Photo: Rich Fury/Forum Photos/Getty Images.
The Kardashian/Jenner family grew by three in 2018, which meant triple the Kardashian kid kuteness on Instagram. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed baby Chicago in January, Kylie Jenner gave birth to baby Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott in February, and Khloé Kardashian's baby daughter True with Tristan Thompson was born in April.
With so many new babies to show off, the Kardashian/Jenner moms' Insta timelines were filled to the brim with adorableness this year. Add in Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's pics of their three kids (Mason, Penelope, and Reign), Rob Kardashian's of his daughter Dream, Kim's photos of her other two children North and Saint, and proud grandma Kris Jenner's pics, and 2018 was truly the year of great Kardashian kid kontent.
For all the hard-to-swallow moments this year gave us in the news, at least the Kardashians and Jenners were there to share what their kids were up to and make us all smile for a moment. Children truly are the future, and these nine kids (yes, there's already nine next-generation Kardashians to keep up with) are already standout stars in their own family dynasty.
And, while, let's be real, basically every celebrity baby picture is cute and relevant in its own way, there are always some that stand out above the rest. They're too iconic, or sweet, or hilarious, or downright adorable to stop talking about — which is exactly what you'll all be doing well into 2019 after looking at this list.
Here are the 15 best Kardashian kid moments of 2018 (narrowed down from many, many kute kontenders).
1 of 15
When Reign Stood Up To The Grinch & Tried To Save Christmas

Kourtney took the kids to see the Grinch (Santa is just so over-rated), and Reign had WORDS with the Grinch. According to his mom's caption, he demanded to know why the Grinch keeps stealing Christmas?!

2 of 15
trying to teach her some new words ??????

When Kylie Jenner Tried To Teach Stormi About Her Empire

Sorry Mama, but Stormi was more focused on trying to say "Dada" than pronouncing "Kylie Cosmetics."
3 of 15
When Dream Practically Upstaged The Birthday Girls

It may have been North and Penelope's unicorn birthday party, but Dream was stealing some major attention. Also does that Jungle Book dress come in adult sizes? Asking for a friend.
4 of 15
When North And Penelope Gossiped Just Like We Do

Even Kim knows those are major tea-spilling faces.

She captioned the pic, "Happy 6th Birthday my baby girl Penelope! I love you so much you have no idea! But P, what's the tea you're spilling heere?!?!?!"

If only there was a show about these people that could reveal the answer…
5 of 15
My captain??‍✈️!!!! MY WHOLE HEART

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

When Saint Was A Mini Kanye West

It's so hard to believe this isn't a #TBT shot of baby Ye.
6 of 15
When True Went As Five Different Animals For Halloween

Khloé Kardashian's daughter is already a major fashionista, and had no less than five costume changes for Halloween. She was a unicorn, panda, pig, lamb, and a tiger. She looked adorable in every ensemble. Naturally.
7 of 15
Stormi Weather ⚡️☁️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

When Stormi Also Slayed Halloween As… Herself

Kylie's daughter had two outfit changes, one was a very cute butterfly, and the other was the very apt stormi weather.
8 of 15
I love it

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

When Reign And Saint Memed Their Way Through Halloween

Kourtney and Kim's sons teamed up to go as the giant, boxy versions of Kanye and Lil Pump from their "I Love It" music video. And we loved this.
9 of 15
Vacation complete! Love u family

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on

When The Disick Kids Knew How To Travel In Style

Kourtney and Scott's kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign are already so used to traveling via private jet that they look almost bored. Good to know that the ride to a vacation is always annoying for kids, whether you're in a beat-up minivan or a private plane.
10 of 15
When North Marched For Our Lives

Kim and Kanye gave their daughter the chance to be part of something much bigger than herself when they took her to Washington D.C. for the anti-gun violence march.
11 of 15
Trying to do our best Cardi B ?

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

When True Proved Being Cool Runs In The Family

Three generations of Kardashian women all sticking their tongues out for a picture. Iconic.
12 of 15
stormi webster ??

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

When Stormi Broke The Internet With Her First Insta Photo

Kylie didn't confirm her pregnancy until she actually gave birth. So fans couldn't wait to see baby Stormi for the first time, and this super adorable photo delivered on all the anticipation.
13 of 15
Work it THRILLA

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

When North Walked In Her First Fashion Show

Do we have a budding Kendall Jenner on our hands?
14 of 15
He loves her so much

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

When Saint Showed What Sibling Love Is All About

All the Kardashian/Jenner siblings are close, and their kids are, too. Kim wrote on this photo that Saint loves his little sister Chi so much already.
15 of 15
? Cousin Cupcake Party!!! ? Keeping Up With The Kousins ?

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

When All The Kardashian/Jenner Babies Were A Sign Of Seasons To Come

True, Stormi, Chi, Dream, and Saint are out here giving fans a sneak peek of what to look forward to in Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 30.

This is one family we never want to stop keeping up with.
