Good things come to those who wait, and that includes Kylie Jenner pregnancy details. While we couldn't follow the youngest Jenner's pregnancy journey in real time, this new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has all the juicy details we missed, including what it was like to be in the delivery room when baby Stormi was born.
In this exclusive clip from this Sunday's episode of the E! series, Kris Jenner is letting Kim and Kourtney Kardashian know that Jenner's labor went perfectly. Like, suspiciously perfectly.
"She just kept saying, 'I just don't feel any pain,'" the mother remembered. "You'd see these contractions like crazy. And she would go, 'I just am not feeling it.' I'm like, 'This is really weird.' She was such a trooper, she really was, she was so calm. It was really exciting."
In the end, it was momager Kris herself who pulled the baby out of her daughter, prompting an "Ew" from Kim Kardashian — who would notably go on to hold the leg of sister Khloé during her labor.
Watch the clip below!
Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air this Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!
