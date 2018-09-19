This Is The Moment That Almost Ruined Kylie's Pregnancy Secret

Love them or hate them, the team at TMZ is sometimes almost too good at scooping the biggest celebrity stories, from Prince and Michael Jackson's deaths to that horrific Ray Rice elevator moment. Of course, they don't always hit the mark. One of the downfalls of a never-ending news cycle is that media outlets can rush stories or jump to conclusions for clicks. However, that doesn't seem to have been the case with the outlet's coverage of Kylie Jenner's pregnancy.
Remember when TMZ blasted a photo all over the internet of Jenner wearing baggy clothes on a stroll through a construction site with her mother, Kris, and best friend, Jordyn Woods and said it was 100% confirmation that she was pregnant? Well, it turns out, the site was actually correct.
In a clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and Khloé revealed that they were seriously concerned by how close TMZ was to revealing what Kim called "the best-kept secret of our generation."
"The funnest game ever is the Kylie Pregnancy Game just to see what people think," Kim said in the clip. "Like, there were pictures of her out on TMZ and she looked so skinny."
"I know 'cause that's the angle, they got her from face-on," Khloé added. "But if they got a side shot it would have been over for her."
It would have been over, ruined, destroyed! All of that hard work — months of wearing loose-fitting activewear and expertly avoiding the paparazzi — would have been flushed down the tubes!
If the Kardashian-Jenners can fool millions of fans for months, there's honestly nothing they can't do.
Watch the clip, below:
