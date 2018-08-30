Here's How Paris Jackson Honored Her Father On His 60th Birthday

Legendary pop singer Michael Jackson would have turned 60 on Wednesday. Though he wasn't here to celebrate, his closest family and friends made sure to give him the birthday praise he deserved.
First, Janet Jackson released a remake of her brother's epochal 1992 music video for "Remember the Time," featuring notable internet personalities, Kwaylon "BlameItOnKway" Rogers and Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor. Then, Chance the Rapper reminded the world of another music video where Michael Jackson transformed himself into a vigilante robot to prevent Joe Pesci from giving heroin to a kid. To round out the day, Jackson's kids, Paris and Prince, received the Elizabeth Taylor Legacy Award on his behalf at the "Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration" in Las Vegas.
Advertisement
Before the event, which honored Jackson's longtime commitment to working with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS foundation, Paris reflected on her father's legacy to E! News.
"We celebrate our father and his legacy in our own ways. It's very exciting to be here," she said. "And it's a celebration of love, and obviously today is very meaningful to so many people, but I think we honor him every day. It's not so much the date. It's more just the feeling of it, but there's a lot of love here tonight, and I'm excited about that."
Prince, too, shared his thoughts while accepting the award onstage. "The way my father liked to lead his life, he liked to lead by example and he never thought that he was too big," Prince said, according to People. "The King of Pop, the biggest entertainer in the world, he never thought he was too big for any person, no matter what it is that you did or where you came from."
Advertisement