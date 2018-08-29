Janet Jackson Remade An Iconic Michael Jackson Moment For Her Late Brother's 60th Birthday

Michael Jackson would have turned 60 on Wednesday and, although he wasn't here to moonwalk his way into another year, countless fans celebrated in his honor by sharing their memories of the King of Pop all over social media. (This one from Chance the Rapper has me rolling.) But there was one tribute that shone brighter than the rest and, of course, it came from MJ's sister, Janet Jackson.
The pop goddess went above and beyond for her late sibling by recreating his iconic 1992 music video for his hit single, "Remember the Time." The original video, if you haven't had the pleasure of seeing it, is pure gold. Clocking in at just over nine minutes, the cinematic masterpiece was set in ancient Egypt and featured appearances by Eddie Murphy (Pharoah Ramesses), Iman (the Queen), and Magic Johnson (one of their servants).
Advertisement
The storyline essentially boils down to this: The queen is bored, so Ramesses calls upon a group of entertainers to perform for her. The first two acts are duds, and the performers are killed. Then, Jackson comes out and blows the queen away. As in, she's ready to leave the Pharoah for him.
Janet's version is slightly different in that she doesn't need a Pharoah by her side to call the shots. Instead, her video (which she shared to her Instagram account) features her as the queen as she judges hopeful jesters, played by Kwaylon "BlameItOnKway" Rogers and Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor. Her clip also features "Made for Now," her dance track collaboration with Daddy Yankee.
TMZ reports that Rogers approached Jackson with the idea at the Billboard Music Awards back in May. Thankfully, for him, she gave the idea a thumbs-up.
Rogers celebrated the release on Wednesday by sharing the video with his 3.6 million followers on Instagram with the following message: "SUPRISE! I did a video with a legend. Janet Jackson's FIRST EVER social media video. I love the song and message behind it!"
We're sure MJ would have been proud, too.
Watch the original video below:
Advertisement