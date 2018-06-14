This week, Paris Jackson shared a photograph on her Instagram that caught the eyes of many of her famous friends and peers. In the photo, Jackson is cleaning off a vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The star reads, "Michael Jackson," but, as she explains in her caption, it isn't the star belonging to her father. Instead, the star belongs to an 84-year-old radio host who shares the iconic name with her late father. "Some people have no fucking respect," she captioned the photo. "I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name."
From Jackson's passionate response, it's clear that the 20-year-old model and activist was disturbed by the idea of anyone's star being defaced with red spray paint like this, but that she also felt a certain amount of distraught over seeing her father's name under a bunch of graffiti.
In response to her photo, friends and celebrities like Bella Thorne, Diplo, Taylor Lautner, and Sofia Richie shared their admiration for her actions. Some were saddened by the image, but many were proud of Jackson for taking the time to do what's right.
On Twitter, Jackson further elaborated on how she even found the star sharing her dad's namesake. "I was at my friend apt that lives basically next door this morning and another buddy of mine said he saw this last night," she shared. "Thankfully there was a Walgreens half a block away. Apparently it’s not his actual star but hey that’s still his name."
