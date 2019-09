The Billboard Awards Celebrated Women. The Problem Is, They Won't Make History.

A problem remains, however: very few women left with awards last night. They cleaned up (obviously) in the gender-segregated categories but, as far as pop music goes, Camila Cabello, in the fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement Award , and Taylor Swift, for Top Selling Album, were the only women who took home a trophy in a mixed-gender categoryWhy is this a problem? Because when we go back to review the Billboard Awards for 2018, it won't matter who was on the show (unless they have an iconic clip that goes viral). What we'll look back on in the future is the list of winners. Those wins will become bullet points in the data that the stakeholders who invest money in these artists (record labels) refer to. The more awards you have, the more lauded you are, the more No. 1's you rack up, the more value you have.