The J.Lo we know and love is back. While Jennifer Lopez hasn't released a full album since 2014, she's spent the past few years teasing her return with singles like "Us" and her newest release, "Dinero." The song saw its live performance debut at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards – where the multi-hyphenate proved she's going back to her roots with a passionate and colorful performance that included song collaborators DJ Khaled, Cardi B (sort of), killer choreo and an excellent pair of white pants. The response online was ecstatic.
As the law of 2018 viral moments dictates, such a good performance must be preserved via the artform of GIFs, and Lopez did not disappoint. Here she is working those dance moves:
I want the green, want the money and those dance moves @JLo because that #BBMAs performance was ? ! #JLO_BBMAs pic.twitter.com/zUXHRETUpG— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
And lest you forget she owns the stage:
In my next life can I be @JLo? Please? ? #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/dkRuk0XrKk— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 21, 2018
The one thing people didn't like about the performance? DJ Khaled. The artist was there, seemingly, to throw around money and yell some of his signature phrases during the song, but fans just wanted more J.Lo.
This song got me like... ??? #JLO_BBMAs #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/bjOdzOoZiY— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 21, 2018
"So what was the point of Dj Khaled yelling during Jlo performance ?" another asked. "He was only ruining the song."
It's safe to say the preferred IRL guest would have been Cardi B, who isn't in attendance at tonight's awards, but Lopez made sure to give the breakout star her due during the red carpet, saying she knew "right away" that she wanted the singer and rapper to be featured on her new single. (Currently pregnant with her first child, Cardi has canceled a slew of performances as she awaits her baby-to-be's birth.)
“At that time, ‘Bodak Yellow’ had just come out, but I just, I don’t know, she’s from the Bronx," Lopez told Billboard’s Keith Caulfield. "She’s Dominican, I just, I felt like it was the right vibe, and I don’t know, I just felt like she would kill it, and she did."
Let's hope this is just the beginning of their work together — and the beginning of more amazing performances like this one.
