New Music This Week: Camila Cabello Drinks Sangria, Jessie Reyes Racks Up A Body Count & More

Look, I took my own trip to Iceland last year, and it was the goddam best . You should take one as well. MOURN may have had an experience that wasn't so nice. The story goes: They went on a trip to Iceland to play a festival with some people from their record label. The day after arriving, they woke up to find they were alone and penniless. The label folks had gone on a day trip to see the country's famous geysers, using the money they were being paid by the festival to fund it. So they wrote a song about it, went back again, and shot a music video. The punk sound looks discordant with the Icelandic landscape but, let me assure you, people in Iceland love music when it's hardcore.