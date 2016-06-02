Update: The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office released a report verifying that the cause of Prince's death was a toxic and accidental overdose of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opiate analgesic prescribed for severe pain. We will continue to update this post as more information becomes public.
A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that tests have confirmed Prince's cause of death. The 57-year-old music icon died of an opioid overdose, according to the AP's source. The officer has chosen to remain anonymous because he has not been granted the authority to speak to the press.
BREAKING: Law enforcement official tells AP that tests show Prince died of an opioid overdose.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2016
Prince was found dead in his home on April 21. Many suspected an opioid overdose, based on the events leading up to the singer's passing and reports about the investigation. Days before his death, first responders treated an unconscious Prince on his private plane with an opioid-overdose antidote. And just the day before he died, people from Prince's team sought help from California-based addiction specialist Dr. Howard Kornfeld.
The investigation of the singer's death is also probing into whether or not any of Prince's doctors may be at fault. We will update this post as more details surrounding the news emerge.
