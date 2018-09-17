First, let's talk about the name. Kim and Kanye didn't decide on a name for Chicago until fairly late into the pregnancy. In fact, if we're to believe the bizarre timelines of this show, it was practically the week Chicago was born that she was named Chicago. But what was she called before she was Chicago? According to a conversation held over sushi, Kim considered a few other notable cities for her third child's name. Among them Milan, Rome, and a few one syllable words (to follow suit with North and Saint). She even says she went over the "whole map" while on a trip to San Fran, but couldn't decide on a name. From there, she tried horoscope names, biblical names, and even accepted a few pitches from Kanye's side of the family before she firmly shot them down. (They offered Precious and Miracle, but according to Kim, "Miracle West sounds like miracle whip which is the most stripper name of all time.") Once she reveals the final choice, Chicago, she sounds excited at the idea of it being shocking and even a little controversial. She thinks everyone will go crazy over, but eventually get used to it. (She's right.) "The city is really connected to the memory of his mom," she explains.