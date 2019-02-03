Kylie Jenner May Have Just Hinted At “Baby #2” & The Whole Internet Noticed

Kylie Jenner is trolling the internet yet again, and sparking rumors about being pregnant with her second child.
She posted a photo to Instagram late Saturday night of her arms wrapped around her baby daddy, boyfriend (maybe husband?) Travis Scott with the caption, “baby #2?” and the internet had many thoughts.
On both Instagram and Twitter, fans were trying to figure out what this could mean. Is Jenner pregnant with her second baby? Is she asking Scott if they should have a second baby? Is she calling Scott her second baby? The internet really couldn’t decide but based on Jenner’s response to all the commentary it’s definitely not the first one.
As pointed out by Comments by Celebs, the billionaire beauty guru responded to a fan by saying she is not pregnant.
In addition to constantly shutting down pregnancy rumors, Jenner is also inundated with the are-they, aren’t-they married questions about herself and her rapper boyfriend. Instead of coming out and just sharing the happy news, the reality star seems to love baiting the internet with clues that they are in fact married.
Another post by the celeb Saturday had fans’ heads spinning. In a solo photo Jenner seems to be wearing an engagement ring on her left hand, causing people to go crazy in the comments
“Is that a ring on ur ring finger!!?” one wrote.
Another subtly said, “ENGAGEMENT RING SPOTTING.”
While Jenner hasn’t addressed the new bling, yet, fans might not have to wait long for a confirmation. People are speculating that Scott will propose to Jenner at the Super Bowl during his halftime performance. Scott has already said he wanted to propose in a “fire way,” and the event already has so much meaning for the couple.
During last year’s game, they finally confirmed not only were they expecting but that Jenner had already given birth to Stormi, who just celebrated her first birthday on February 1.
What would be more “fire” than hijacking the biggest game of the year, AGAIN?!
