Forget The Marriage, Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Reportedly Ready For The Next Baby

It has been less than a year since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s first child, Stormi Webster, was born — and, reportedly, the couple are ready to have another baby.
“Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi,” an unnamed source told People. “There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.”
Jenner seems to like being a young mom. Both Caitlyn Jenner and Kim Kardashian have said as much, and many of Jenner’s Instagram photos reveal that she likes adding the “mom” title to her brand.
Marriage is also reportedly being considered. In a Rolling Stone interview this month, Scott said he and Jenner will get married as soon as he figures out the best way to propose.
“We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”
Whether or not the couple decides to get married, Jenner is on the record about wanting to have a large family. In 2015, she told Teen Vogue she wanted to have a family with a “million girls,” and, in 2018, she told fans in a Snapchat Q&A that she definitely wants another baby but that she wasn’t sure about when she might be ready to have one.
She also said she would be more open with her fans about any future pregnancies.
“I would love to share more of that with you guys,” she said in the video.
Would an Instagram pregnancy announcement from Jenner finally dethrone that egg once and for all? Only time (and a lot of plotting from Kris Jenner, probably) will tell.
