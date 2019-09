Travis Scott's Super Bowl Performance Just Got More Controversial

Variety previously reported that Scott, née Jacques Webster, had called Colin Kaepernick before taking the gig, seeking the quarterback's blessing. The report cited sources close to Scott and claimed that though Scott and Kaepernick didn't agree, the conversation had ended with a "mutual understanding." Scott has also stated that he and the NFL will be donating $500,000 to the organization Dream Corps before the performance , seemingly as a mea culpa for taking the gig.