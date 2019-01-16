Travis Scott's Super Bowl Performance Just Got More Controversial

Performer and rapper Travis Scott's Super Bowl performance was already controversial. With artists and comedians boycotting the event, the Super Bowl is the year's most troubled gig — aside from maybe the 2019 Oscars. Scott's performance just got even more complicated, though, as evidence surfaces that sources close to him maybe shared false information regarding his relationship with Colin Kaepernick.
Variety previously reported that Scott, née Jacques Webster, had called Colin Kaepernick before taking the gig, seeking the quarterback's blessing. The report cited sources close to Scott and claimed that though Scott and Kaepernick didn't agree, the conversation had ended with a "mutual understanding." Scott has also stated that he and the NFL will be donating $500,000 to the organization Dream Corps before the performance, seemingly as a mea culpa for taking the gig.
In response to this story, Nessa, Kaepernick's wife, tweeted "There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD.
#stoplying."
Ebro Darden, the host of the Apple Music radio show Beats 1 and a friend to Kaepernick, shared a similar sentiment, writing, "Kap did not approve this bullshit! Get the fuck outta here...." He later added in another tweet: "Don’t be fooled. The NFL & others are using you @travisscott."
Darden alleged via Instagram that the NFL previously used Dream Corps as a way to "pay off" protestors. In 2017, the NFL pledged nearly $100 million to charities related to racial justice as a response to player protests. Dream Corps was among the charities. The move was widely contested, leading to a rift in the Players Coalition.
Scott will be performing at the Super Bowl next to Maroon 5 and three additional acts. Maroon 5 confirmed the rumor on January 13 by releasing a video teaser for the band's performance. Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5, has yet to comment on the controversy.
Refinery29 has reached out to representation for both Kaepernick and Scott for comment.
