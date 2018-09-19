Five Men Will Reportedly Be Performing At This Year's Super Bowl Halftime

There's not even a chill in the air yet but it's already time to start planning your Super Bowl party. Sources have told Deadline that Maroons 1-5 will be gracing the stage this halftime, along with some other rumored special guests, including Cardi B and Travis Scott. However, there's been no official confirmation of the lineup.
"It's a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show," a spokesperson for the NFL told Deadline. "We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show."
However, if Maroon 5 does perform, it makes sense that Cardi B would come with them, since she collaborated on their most recent track, "Girls Like You."
Reps for Maroon 5 did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
