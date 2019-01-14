These days, uplifting news can feel few and far between. But, we start off this week with an inspiring story — about an egg.
For almost one year, the most-liked photo on Instagram was Kylie Jenner's image announcing the name of her newborn daughter, Stormi Webster. But that photo, which has over 18 million likes, was unseated by an unlikely contender this past Sunday afternoon: a photo of an egg.
The photo was uploaded on January 4 by the Instagram account world_record_egg. Alongside the photo, the caption read: “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.”
Now, the account has far surpassed its goal. With a whopping 29 million likes, this little egg has left Jenner in the dust. The account, which has only uploaded the one photo of the egg, now has 3.3 million followers, and has since updated its bio to: "Official world record holders of the most liked picture on Instagram.”
Looking back at Jenner's original post, the comments are now filled with egg-related commentary — from "what kind of egg do u like?" to "go egg" — and it seems that she might not be too happy about losing her title to, well, an egg.
Never one to back down from a sick burn, Jenner posted a video to Snapchat (which was later posted to Instagram) on Sunday in which she cracks an egg onto hot pavement.
But one Instagram user, the_fake_world_record_egg, has posed a valid question in response to Jenner’s egg-cracking video: “Kylie has a lot of likes, so why can't an egg have?”
A reasonable question, indeed.
