A Thought: Kris Jenner Is The Instagram Egg

Khloé Kardashian agrees with me, and that's all that matters. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked about the infamous egg that dethroned Kylie Jenner on Instagram, prompting Kardashian to joke, "Kris Jenner's gonna buy that egg really soon."
Meaning, even if she's not the egg right now (which I still insist she is), she's just some $$$ away from getting it and turning it into the next big Kardashian multi-million dollar brand.
UPDATE: This story was originally published on January 14.
An egg has bested Kylie Jenner. Back on January 4, an Instagram account called @world_record_egg posted a photo with a simple request: "Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)!"
It took a week or so, but the campaign to rocket this egg, an unassuming brown egg, to stardom picked up steam. It wasn't long before it far-surprised Jenner's 18 million likes belonging to her first picture of daughter Stormi Webster. In fact, at the time of this post, the Egg has over 32 million likes, meaning the next Instagram to break the record has a steep hill to climb.
The egg got so popular that even Jenner herself became aware of the campaign, reposting a meme about its inevitable success with the caption, "Take that little egg."
Despite those fighting words, both Kylie and sister Kendall were among the 32 million to like the photo.
But, the more I think about this egg, the more suspicious I become. It's so successful, so viral, and will soon have merch, I must posit: Is the egg just another Kardashian project?
The family has a weird history with eggs. They once sold $11k golden eggs, once dressed like an egg, and once ate scrambled eggs. Could they now be pretending to be one?
After all, it's strange for Jenner to go against her own best interests and give the competing Instagram a like, but it wouldn't be strange if this was just some viral Kardashian marketing masterminded by matriarch Kris Jenner. Jenner is often assumed to be the method behind the madness that is the Kardashians and has turned into somewhat of a meme whenever a member of the family suddenly recovers from a sticky situation. This time, she decided to make the meme herself: Behold, the egg.
Refinery29 has reached out to the egg for comment.
