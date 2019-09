The Kardashians Are Shilling For $11K Golden Eggs & We Have So Many Questions

Khloé Kardashian also shared a snap of herself with the egg — though, from her caption, it sounds like she doesn’t actually have one. “Putting it on the top of my holiday wish list,” she writes, which makes us wonder: Is she simply posing with her mother’s egg? When Kris set the table, will only six people get the gold cutlery? More importantly, why do spoons need to be stored in eggs?Actually, while we're at it, does Kris even own the egg? Did Jenner and Kardashian just pose with $11,000 worth of metal and then give it back? After all, they could certainly afford one if they wanted (Khloé alone could buy herself over 1,000 eggs using her 2016 salary if she so desired.)One thing is for sure: If they plan on bringing the gold egg (or eggs) to Thanksgiving at Kylie's , at least it will be easy to transport.