How much would you need to earn to keep up with the Kardashians? According to Forbes list of "Top-Earning Reality Stars of 2016," you'd need to be bringing in $122.5 million this year. That's the combined take-home pay of the top six earners in the Kardashian-Jenner family: Kris, Kylie, Kendall, Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney. (Rob Kardashian didn't earn enough to make Forbes' list, which had a cutoff of at least $8.5 million. Poor Rob. Blac Chyna and Cailtlyn Jenner also did not earn enough to make the rankings).
The Kardashian bringing home the most, not surprisingly, is Kim, making $51 million this year. That's a lot more than anyone else in her family, including husband Kanye, who earned closer to the second-highest-earning Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie. Her $18 million in income is followed by Kendall's $17 million. Next is Khloé, who made $15 million, followed by momager Kris at $11.5 million. Kourtney, who has fewer endorsements (and no Lip Kits or Kimoji), is the last Kardashian on the list, with a modest $10 million in earnings this year.
Advertisement
For all the women, however, the money they make from Keeping Up With the Kardashians makes up only a small sliver of their earnings, Forbes notes. The show alone earns each of them something in "the low seven figures." The rest comes from "endorsements, social media advertisements, books, appearances, apps, games, and any other ventures that earn them cash."
The only non-Kardashian Forbes included in the top seven list was Real Housewife Bethenny Frankel, who made $8.5 million this year.
Update: Want to know more about how each of the Kardashians brings in the big bucks? We wrote all about their hustle here. Even haters can't deny their business savvy.
Related Video:
Advertisement