Here's Who's Hosting The Kardashian Thanksgiving

Every Thanksgiving, my mom makes us go around the table and say what we're thankful for. This is horrible for family members and amusing for guests, that get to watch the rest of us squirm in our seats as we struggle to name enough things for her to nod and move on. It's a wonderful family tradition.
This Thanksgiving, should the Kardashians try to replicate the ritual, it would probably take about forever. Their clan has expanded a great deal this year, with the birth of Saint, Dream, and the addition of Blac Chyna to the affiliate group. So who will be hosting all of these wonderful people of America's First Family?
The answer, this year, is Kylie. That's according to Kourtney during her appearance on Style Code Live. Though Kourtney is apparently both gluten- and dairy-free, she won't be asking Kylie to cook that way. She will, however, probably have to make some allowance for Kim's aversion to Thanksgiving food. She's been through enough this year without Kylie waving cranberry sauce under her nose.
Whatever happens, we hope that Rob will be able to sneak into the picture this time around.
