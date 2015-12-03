Kris Jenner Reveals Why Rob Kardashian Wasn't In That Thanksgiving Photo

On the off chance you were in a turkey coma all last week, here's what you missed. The Kardashian-Jenner relatives and a few pals gathered for a Thanksgiving photo shoot, which was, of course, quickly shared on social media. Caitlyn Jenner was there. Scott Disick was there. Tyga was there. Rob Kardashian, however, was not there.
His absence wasn't terribly surprising, given his low profile as of late. In an interview with Maria Menounos on SiriusXM Entertainment, however, Kris Jenner says her only son was "around" on the holiday.
"He lives with Khloé,” Jenner shared. “So he was around, and then went over to a buddy’s house. He’s doing alright. You know, he’s doing his best. He’s not into being on camera as much as the rest of us. But he’s working on himself. He’s going to be okay.”
Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner's presence sounds like it was more of a quick pit stop.
"Caitlyn kind of did a drive-by, came by, spent some time, then went on to do the family rounds because everybody’s scattered all over the place,” Jenner added. “Because we’re so busy and life is at a lightning pace sometimes, we don’t stop and feel things. So on days like Thanksgiving and when you have down time, you sit back and go ‘Wow, this is a little different than it was last year.’”
We'll say. As for Disick, a.k.a. "one of the true loves" of Kris' life, Jenner insisted that her daughter Kourtney's ex "deserved another chance."
Sounds like he may be getting one. Thanks for bringing us up to speed, Mama J. Can't wait for this year's Christmas letter.
