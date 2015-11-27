Most of the time, they follow strict diets and live at the mercy of personal trainers, with exhaustive gym time crammed into their schedules of film shoots, studio time, fancy parties, and promotional activity. But at Thanksgiving, we like to think some of our favorite models, pop stars, and actors actually loosen their belts along with the rest of us and pig the eff out with their families. At least, that's what it looks like on social media.



This year, as soon as Snoopy and Mariah Carey kicked off the day at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the famous folk began spreading their messages of thanks on Instagram. The Kardashian-Jenners and the Paltrow-Martins showed us that breakups and divorces can't keep a good clan apart on Turkey Day. Proud mamas like Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson shared sweet pics of their scrumptious little ones. Rihanna gave us a taste of her cooking-and-dancing technique. And everyone from Bella Hadid to Chrissy Teigen made our mouths water for the goods at their family feasts. Is it possible that they all stay so skinny by passing their calories on to their fans this way? Well, in this case, we accept the burden.

